NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Police have arrested a 17-year-old male after he allegedly stole a car, led officers on a chase by car and foot and was driving while intoxicated.

Police reported to a residence on Hillside Avenue in the village of New Hartford on Saturday, April 1, on a 911 call that a resident was having his car stolen out of his driveway.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the teen sped away forcing officers to chase after the car.

After leading police on a short chase, the teen and the passenger stopped the car on Overbrook Crescent and ran away on foot.

Officers then chased him through backyards in the area and were able to stop the teen a short time later. Further investigation allowed officers to identify the passenger.

The 17-year-old driver — whose name was not released due to his age — was charged with the following:

Fourth-degree Grand Larceny

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Driving While Intoxicated

He will answer the charges in the Oneida County Youth Part Court at a later date.