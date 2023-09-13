SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a new sweet treat?

You can trade cookies for mochi donuts at the all new Mojo, a mochi donut shop opening right next to the new Gong Cha at 142 Walton Street in Syracuse’s Armory Square.

“Enjoying Mojo with Gong Cha Syracuse will be a fantastic experience for you,” stated Mojo.

The new Japanese donut house opens this Saturday, Sept. 16 and will have the following hours:

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Syracuse Zoning Staff says the project was approved back in April 2023 and Mojo says the location will open in September.

If you’ve been in the Armory Square area as of late, you might have noticed the sign for the shop has been put up.

NewsChannel 9 went to check it out in August and found construction crews were working on the inside, renovating the building and adding lighting and tiling.

Mojo sent NewsChannel 9 an update on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with pictures of donuts and other tasty treats that are excited to serve to customers this weekend.

“Our mochi donuts are made by sticky rice and fresh every day, soft and chewy. Korean corndog are crispy, battered and fried corn dog but on steroids- a hot dog or cheese coated in sweet and savory batter, then dredged in crispy toppings like Cheetos, or diced potatoes, and then deep fried until golden and crunchy,” said Mojo.

The company said the anticipation is high for the Central New York community to try the freshly baked sweet Mochi donuts along with their savory Korean Corndogs, which Mojo describes as a crispy, battered and fried corn dog but on steroids.

“A hot dog or cheese coated in a sweet and savory batter, then dredged in crispy toppings like crushed Cheetos, or diced potatoes, and then deep-fried until golden and crunchy. It’s a wild roller-coaster ride of flavor and texture,” stated Mojo.

Make sure to check out their Facebook page for more updates.