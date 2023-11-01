SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New speed bumps will be coming to five streets in Syracuse beginning Thursday, Nov. 2.

The locations of the new speed bumps will be at:

Allen Street (400 block)

Buckingham Avenue (300, 400 and 500 block)

Hawley Avenue (200, 300 and 400 block)

Park Street (1600 and 1700 block)

West Pleasant Avenue (100 and 300 block)

11 speed bumps will be installed overall. Signs and pavement markings will alert drivers to the new bumps. An interactive map of the locations of the new speed bumps can be found HERE.

These bumps are being installed as part of Syracuse’s Speed Hump Pilot Program, which aims to study the impacts of speed bumps on driver behavior.

For the past two years, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has added new speed bumps in residential areas and city streets to slow down drivers and keep families and children safe from speeding cars.