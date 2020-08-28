New survey says 83% of workplaces expect to keep flexible work-from-home option

(WSYR-TV) — A new survey from HR consulting firm, Mercer, found employees working from home during the pandemic didn’t hurt productivity.

Surveying nearly 800 U.S. employers, the study found more than 90% of employers saw the same or better productivity rates than before crisis.

83% of bosses say they plan to keep flexible work policies in place, allowing more people to work from home. 73% said they expect a quarter or more of their workforce to continue working remotely after the pandemic.