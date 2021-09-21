New Tik Tok challenge raising concerns at schools across the country

FILE – This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new social media trend is gaining the attention of students across the country.

According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, a new Tik Tok trend called “#DeviousLickChallenge” encourages students to steal random items from school and to post proof on Tik Tok. A lick is slang for a stolen item.

Videos on the social media platform, which are popular at the college level but gaining popularity in high school, feature stolen fire extinguishers, soap dispensers, signs, and more. According to the NASRO, the movement could move in the direction of vandalism.