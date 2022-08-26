GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In one room and in unison, 100 people from different countries pledged their allegiance as New Americans. Dieu Vuet Mushefu, 19, came to the United States when he was 5 from Rwanda, where he is originally from.

“It means a lot coming from a different country being citizen here it’s a next step in my future, very excited.” Mushefu.

He’s still working out what is next, he shares what his main mission is now.

“Just to help my people back home and make my mom proud,” Mushefu said.

Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lamendola helped them take the oath. He shared his family’s story of coming to America with them.

“This is my great grandfather who immigrated from Sicily to the United States back in the 1920s,” Judge Lamendola said. “He’s obviously no longer living. I have here his certificate, naturalized in 1922.”

He brought the certificate from 100 years ago and his great grandfather’s picture to show the brand New Americans that better days are ahead.

“I was very proud of what I accomplished, but I wanted to share with all these individuals that everyone of them has the opportunity to make a name for themselves and to do great things,” Lamendola said.

His testimony proves the American dream is possible.