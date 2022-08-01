SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever.
The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”
The 15 new vendors put the total number of food vendors at the 2022 New York State Fair to 102.
New Vendors
- Caramel Apple Sunday
- Balkan Street Food
- Bold Coast Lobster Co.
- Brazilian Bowls
- Cinder BBQ
- 30 Second Salsa
- Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
- My Fav Candy Store
- The State Fair Deli
- Munjed’s Middle Eastern
- Syracha’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar
- The Shaved Ice Factory
- Theo Petros Food Truck
- Tropical Delights
- True Honey Teas
Three vendors that haven’t participated since 2019 are also returning: Jim’s Fries, Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn, and Russell’s Concessions.
Vendor List
|Vendor Name
|Hometown
|Omani’s Lemonade Heaven
|Spartanburg, SC
|Syracuse Suds Factory
|Syracuse, NY
|Alivero’s
|Camillus, NY
|Caramel Apple Sundae
|Dade City, FL
|Bavarian Roasted Nuts
|Milford, PA
|Sweeties Bloomers / Fiesta Italiana
|Depew, NY
|Beak & Skiff
|Lafayette, NY
|Perry’s Ice Cream
|Marcellus, NY
|Bold Coast Lobster Co.
|Phoenix, NY
|Bosco’s at the Fair
|Solvay, NY
|Brazilian Bowls
|Keystone Heights, FL
|The NY Pure Maple Booth
|New York State
|Doug’s Fish Fry
|Cortland, NY
|Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
|Elma, NY
|Sundaze The Hard Soft Serve
|New Hartford, CT
|Jimmy B’s / Charlie’s / Tommy C’s
|Syracuse, NY
|Chester’s Gators & Taters
|Raleigh, NC
|Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Elephant Ears
|North Liberty, IN
|Sterling Creek General Store
|Pulaski, NY
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food
|Camillus, NY
|Coyote Moon Vineyards
|Clayton, NY
|Papa’s Pizza / Pig & Pota
|Jamesville, NY
|Skippy’s Ice Cream
|Liverpool, NY
|The Baked Potato Express
|Liverpool, NY
|Dean’s Soft Serve Ice Cream
|Taberg, NY
|Decapio Family Concessions
|Marcellus, NY
|Basilio’s
|Canastota, NY
|Elm Street Tacos
|Lafargeville, NY
|Coco Bongos of New York
|Perry, NY
|Garlic Festival Foods
|Redding, CA
|West End
|Fayetteville, NY
|YE-Ero
|Woodside, NY
|The Bacon Bomb – Hammi’s BBQ
|Central Square, NY
|Fried Specialties
|Springhill, FL
|Henry’s Hen House
|Syracuse, NY
|Horan’s at the Great New York State Fair
|Liverpool, NY
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|Mexico, NY
|Cinder BBQ
|Little Elm, TX
|Jim’s Fries
|Colden, NY
|30 Second Salsa
|Puyallup, WA
|Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
|Greensboro, NC
|JJ’s
|Syracuse, NY
|Tikki Turtle
|Syracuse, NY
|Nancy’s Fried Dough
|Rochester, NY
|King David’s
|Jamesville, NY
|My Fav Candy Store
|Lucas, OH
|Kitchen Maid Candy
|Churchville, NY
|Colossal Onion / The Tot Spot / Lemonade
|Tampa, FL
|Candy Country Warehouse
|Johnston, RI
|Wilson Enterprises
|Brant, NY
|Babcia’s Pierogi
|Lancaster, NY
|Shamrock at the Fair
|Fabius, NY
|Carr’s Cove
|Syracuse, NY
|Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream
|Unadilla, NY
|The State Fair Deli
|Syracuse, NY
|Montezuma Winery
|Seneca Falls, NY
|House of Beers
|Liverpool, NY
|Merritt Winery / Wine Slush
|Forestville, NY
|Munjed’s Middle Eastern
|Syracuse, NY
|Syrach’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar
|Camillus, NY
|Moose Joose Slush
|Mooresville, NC
|Daniella’s Steakhouse
|Syracuse, NY
|Barb’s Sugar Waffles / Awesome Onion
|North Tonawanda, NY
|Dang’s Café
|Syracuse, NY
|Stephen’s Greek Cuisine
|Liverpool, NY
|Otter Creek Winery
|Philadelphia, NY
|Paradise Companies of NY
|Syracuse, NY
|Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn
|Hamburg, NY
|Sweet & Sour USA
|Palatine, IL
|Russell’s Concessions
|Daingerfield, TX
|Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough
|Ware, MA
|Bubble Tea
|Knightdale, NC
|Poparazzi Kettle Corn
|Lindenhurst, NY
|Express Café
|Marston Mills, MA
|Poutine Gourmet
|Plantsville, CT
|P-Z-O’s
|East Syracuse, NY
|Country Corner
|Liverpool, NY
|Las Delicias
|Syracuse, NY
|Sarita’s Food
|Rome, NY
|Santillo’s
|Naples, NY
|Fresh Mex Mexican Grill / Deli
|Syracuse, NY
|ICEE / Candy Castle
|Beech Creek, PA
|Scotty’s Hot Dogs
|Rome, NY
|The Shaved Ice Factory
|Liverpool, NY
|Byrne Dairy
|Weedsport, NY
|Stix & Things / Sweets & Things
|Liverpool, NY
|NY State Brew Pub & Distillery and Others
|Jamesville, NY
|Peachey’s Baking Company
|Sarasota, FL
|The Bake Lab
|Syracuse, NY
|Theos Petros Food Truck
|Newark, NY
|Thousand Islands Winery
|Alexandria Bay, NY
|Three Brothers Winery Wine Slushies
|Geneva, NY
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
|North Syracuse, NY
|Tropical Delights
|Durham, NC
|True Honey Teas
|Lorton, VA
|Tully’s Good Times
|East Syracuse, NY
|Twin Trees Pizza
|Brewerton, NY
|Balkan Street Food
|Utica, NY
|Big Kahuna’s
|Rhinebeck, NY
|It’s a Utica Thing
|New Hartford, NY
|Butcher Boys
|New Port Richey, FL
|Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn
|Liverpool, NY
|Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
|Dunnellon, FL
Popular vendors such as Gianelli Sausage, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Baker’s Chicken Coop, and Haddock’s Paddock are notably absent from the list, a year after they decided not to return to the Fair in 2021.