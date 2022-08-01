SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever.

The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”

The 15 new vendors put the total number of food vendors at the 2022 New York State Fair to 102.

New Vendors

Caramel Apple Sunday

Balkan Street Food

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Brazilian Bowls

Cinder BBQ

30 Second Salsa

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

My Fav Candy Store

The State Fair Deli

Munjed’s Middle Eastern

Syracha’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar

The Shaved Ice Factory

Theo Petros Food Truck

Tropical Delights

True Honey Teas

Three vendors that haven’t participated since 2019 are also returning: Jim’s Fries, Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn, and Russell’s Concessions.

Vendor List

Vendor Name Hometown Omani’s Lemonade Heaven Spartanburg, SC Syracuse Suds Factory Syracuse, NY Alivero’s Camillus, NY Caramel Apple Sundae Dade City, FL Bavarian Roasted Nuts Milford, PA Sweeties Bloomers / Fiesta Italiana Depew, NY Beak & Skiff Lafayette, NY Perry’s Ice Cream Marcellus, NY Bold Coast Lobster Co. Phoenix, NY Bosco’s at the Fair Solvay, NY Brazilian Bowls Keystone Heights, FL The NY Pure Maple Booth New York State Doug’s Fish Fry Cortland, NY Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Elma, NY Sundaze The Hard Soft Serve New Hartford, CT Jimmy B’s / Charlie’s / Tommy C’s Syracuse, NY Chester’s Gators & Taters Raleigh, NC Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Elephant Ears North Liberty, IN Sterling Creek General Store Pulaski, NY Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Camillus, NY Coyote Moon Vineyards Clayton, NY Papa’s Pizza / Pig & Pota Jamesville, NY Skippy’s Ice Cream Liverpool, NY The Baked Potato Express Liverpool, NY Dean’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Taberg, NY Decapio Family Concessions Marcellus, NY Basilio’s Canastota, NY Elm Street Tacos Lafargeville, NY Coco Bongos of New York Perry, NY Garlic Festival Foods Redding, CA West End Fayetteville, NY YE-Ero Woodside, NY The Bacon Bomb – Hammi’s BBQ Central Square, NY Fried Specialties Springhill, FL Henry’s Hen House Syracuse, NY Horan’s at the Great New York State Fair Liverpool, NY Ashley Lynn Winery Mexico, NY Cinder BBQ Little Elm, TX Jim’s Fries Colden, NY 30 Second Salsa Puyallup, WA Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ Greensboro, NC JJ’s Syracuse, NY Tikki Turtle Syracuse, NY Nancy’s Fried Dough Rochester, NY King David’s Jamesville, NY My Fav Candy Store Lucas, OH Kitchen Maid Candy Churchville, NY Colossal Onion / The Tot Spot / Lemonade Tampa, FL Candy Country Warehouse Johnston, RI Wilson Enterprises Brant, NY Babcia’s Pierogi Lancaster, NY Shamrock at the Fair Fabius, NY Carr’s Cove Syracuse, NY Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream Unadilla, NY The State Fair Deli Syracuse, NY Montezuma Winery Seneca Falls, NY House of Beers Liverpool, NY Merritt Winery / Wine Slush Forestville, NY Munjed’s Middle Eastern Syracuse, NY Syrach’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar Camillus, NY Moose Joose Slush Mooresville, NC Daniella’s Steakhouse Syracuse, NY Barb’s Sugar Waffles / Awesome Onion North Tonawanda, NY Dang’s Café Syracuse, NY Stephen’s Greek Cuisine Liverpool, NY Otter Creek Winery Philadelphia, NY Paradise Companies of NY Syracuse, NY Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn Hamburg, NY Sweet & Sour USA Palatine, IL Russell’s Concessions Daingerfield, TX Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough Ware, MA Bubble Tea Knightdale, NC Poparazzi Kettle Corn Lindenhurst, NY Express Café Marston Mills, MA Poutine Gourmet Plantsville, CT P-Z-O’s East Syracuse, NY Country Corner Liverpool, NY Las Delicias Syracuse, NY Sarita’s Food Rome, NY Santillo’s Naples, NY Fresh Mex Mexican Grill / Deli Syracuse, NY ICEE / Candy Castle Beech Creek, PA Scotty’s Hot Dogs Rome, NY The Shaved Ice Factory Liverpool, NY Byrne Dairy Weedsport, NY Stix & Things / Sweets & Things Liverpool, NY NY State Brew Pub & Distillery and Others Jamesville, NY Peachey’s Baking Company Sarasota, FL The Bake Lab Syracuse, NY Theos Petros Food Truck Newark, NY Thousand Islands Winery Alexandria Bay, NY Three Brothers Winery Wine Slushies Geneva, NY Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza North Syracuse, NY Tropical Delights Durham, NC True Honey Teas Lorton, VA Tully’s Good Times East Syracuse, NY Twin Trees Pizza Brewerton, NY Balkan Street Food Utica, NY Big Kahuna’s Rhinebeck, NY It’s a Utica Thing New Hartford, NY Butcher Boys New Port Richey, FL Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Liverpool, NY Wild Bill’s Curly Fries Dunnellon, FL

Popular vendors such as Gianelli Sausage, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Baker’s Chicken Coop, and Haddock’s Paddock are notably absent from the list, a year after they decided not to return to the Fair in 2021.