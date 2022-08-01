SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever.

The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”

The 15 new vendors put the total number of food vendors at the 2022 New York State Fair to 102.

New Vendors

  • Caramel Apple Sunday
  • Balkan Street Food
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co.
  • Brazilian Bowls
  • Cinder BBQ
  • 30 Second Salsa
  • Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
  • My Fav Candy Store
  • The State Fair Deli
  • Munjed’s Middle Eastern
  • Syracha’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar
  • The Shaved Ice Factory
  • Theo Petros Food Truck
  • Tropical Delights
  • True Honey Teas

Three vendors that haven’t participated since 2019 are also returning: Jim’s Fries, Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn, and Russell’s Concessions.

Vendor List

Vendor NameHometown
Omani’s Lemonade HeavenSpartanburg, SC
Syracuse Suds FactorySyracuse, NY
Alivero’sCamillus, NY
Caramel Apple SundaeDade City, FL
Bavarian Roasted NutsMilford, PA
Sweeties Bloomers / Fiesta ItalianaDepew, NY
Beak & SkiffLafayette, NY
Perry’s Ice CreamMarcellus, NY
Bold Coast Lobster Co.Phoenix, NY
Bosco’s at the FairSolvay, NY
Brazilian BowlsKeystone Heights, FL
The NY Pure Maple BoothNew York State
Doug’s Fish FryCortland, NY
Dippin’ Dots Ice CreamElma, NY
Sundaze The Hard Soft ServeNew Hartford, CT
Jimmy B’s / Charlie’s / Tommy C’sSyracuse, NY
Chester’s Gators & TatersRaleigh, NC
Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Elephant EarsNorth Liberty, IN
Sterling Creek General StorePulaski, NY
Kiki’s Authentic Greek FoodCamillus, NY
Coyote Moon VineyardsClayton, NY
Papa’s Pizza / Pig & PotaJamesville, NY
Skippy’s Ice CreamLiverpool, NY
The Baked Potato ExpressLiverpool, NY
Dean’s Soft Serve Ice CreamTaberg, NY
Decapio Family ConcessionsMarcellus, NY
Basilio’sCanastota, NY
Elm Street TacosLafargeville, NY
Coco Bongos of New YorkPerry, NY
Garlic Festival FoodsRedding, CA
West EndFayetteville, NY
YE-EroWoodside, NY
The Bacon Bomb – Hammi’s BBQCentral Square, NY
Fried SpecialtiesSpringhill, FL
Henry’s Hen HouseSyracuse, NY
Horan’s at the Great New York State FairLiverpool, NY
Ashley Lynn WineryMexico, NY
Cinder BBQLittle Elm, TX
Jim’s FriesColden, NY
30 Second SalsaPuyallup, WA
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQGreensboro, NC
JJ’sSyracuse, NY
Tikki TurtleSyracuse, NY
Nancy’s Fried DoughRochester, NY
King David’sJamesville, NY
My Fav Candy StoreLucas, OH
Kitchen Maid CandyChurchville, NY
Colossal Onion / The Tot Spot / LemonadeTampa, FL
Candy Country WarehouseJohnston, RI
Wilson EnterprisesBrant, NY
Babcia’s PierogiLancaster, NY
Shamrock at the FairFabius, NY
Carr’s CoveSyracuse, NY
Polar Bear Homemade Ice CreamUnadilla, NY
The State Fair DeliSyracuse, NY
Montezuma WinerySeneca Falls, NY
House of BeersLiverpool, NY
Merritt Winery / Wine SlushForestville, NY
Munjed’s Middle EasternSyracuse, NY
Syrach’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting BarCamillus, NY
Moose Joose SlushMooresville, NC
Daniella’s SteakhouseSyracuse, NY
Barb’s Sugar Waffles / Awesome OnionNorth Tonawanda, NY
Dang’s CaféSyracuse, NY
Stephen’s Greek CuisineLiverpool, NY
Otter Creek WineryPhiladelphia, NY
Paradise Companies of NYSyracuse, NY
Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle CornHamburg, NY
Sweet & Sour USAPalatine, IL
Russell’s ConcessionsDaingerfield, TX
Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried DoughWare, MA
Bubble TeaKnightdale, NC
Poparazzi Kettle CornLindenhurst, NY
Express CaféMarston Mills, MA
Poutine GourmetPlantsville, CT
P-Z-O’sEast Syracuse, NY
Country CornerLiverpool, NY
Las DeliciasSyracuse, NY
Sarita’s FoodRome, NY
Santillo’sNaples, NY
Fresh Mex Mexican Grill / DeliSyracuse, NY
ICEE / Candy CastleBeech Creek, PA
Scotty’s Hot DogsRome, NY
The Shaved Ice FactoryLiverpool, NY
Byrne DairyWeedsport, NY
Stix & Things / Sweets & ThingsLiverpool, NY
NY State Brew Pub & Distillery and OthersJamesville, NY
Peachey’s Baking CompanySarasota, FL
The Bake LabSyracuse, NY
Theos Petros Food TruckNewark, NY
Thousand Islands WineryAlexandria Bay, NY
Three Brothers Winery Wine SlushiesGeneva, NY
Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired PizzaNorth Syracuse, NY
Tropical DelightsDurham, NC
True Honey TeasLorton, VA
Tully’s Good TimesEast Syracuse, NY
Twin Trees PizzaBrewerton, NY
Balkan Street FoodUtica, NY
Big Kahuna’sRhinebeck, NY
It’s a Utica ThingNew Hartford, NY
Butcher BoysNew Port Richey, FL
Ma & Pa’s Kettle CornLiverpool, NY
Wild Bill’s Curly FriesDunnellon, FL

Popular vendors such as Gianelli Sausage, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Baker’s Chicken Coop, and Haddock’s Paddock are notably absent from the list, a year after they decided not to return to the Fair in 2021.