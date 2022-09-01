GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– We introduced you to the Dairy Cow Birthing Center on day one of the Great New York State Fair when they were expecting 36 calves to be born throughout the 13-day stretch, on Thursday that count was up to 20!

Dairy life doesn’t stop when we all go to bed. Calves Joe, Shania, and Francine were brought into the world overnight!

“Back home at the farm cows will have their calves any time of the day, here at the fair the heat is not our friend it is really rough on cows and it’s rough on people as well so we’ve seen a couple middle of the night calvings.” Eileen Jensen, the Executive Director of the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition

But sadly these farmers’ jobs come with heartache too. The Center lost calf Rainbow who was born on Monday with health issues. Despite efforts from the host farm, the center’s staff and three veterinarians Rainbow couldn’t be saved.

“The most important thing I want people to know is that it is never an easy decision and it’s never made lightly but it’s also something that we’re transparent about. We don’t hide or shy away from that at the birthing center and it’s the reality of dairy farming and the business of farming back home,” Jensen said.

The Center plans to welcome 16 more calves into the world before the NYS Fair is over. You can meet the cows and calves in the Dairy Cow Birthing Center or watch them online. Text the word “MOO” to 24587 for a link to the live 24/7 webcam.