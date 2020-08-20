2020 Fair Butter Sculpture to be unveiled virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the cancellation of the 2020 New York State Fair, one iconic attraction will still be unveiled for fairgoers. The 2020 Butter Sculpture will be revealed virtually on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m. on American Dairy Association North East’s (ADANE) Facebook page.

“Most people are looking for some normalcy during this time of uncertainty. So, we are happy to announce that there will be a butter sculpture this year,” said NY State dairy farmer Lynn Murray of Murcrest Farms, LLC in Copenhagen, New York. “It’s unfortunate that annual Fair enthusiasts won’t be able to experience the 52nd annual butter sculpture up close and in person as they have in the past, but everyone will be able to view this year’s sculpture virtually. We are thrilled to carry on the butter sculpture tradition and to represent the more than 3,800 dairy farmers throughout New York State.”

The 800-pound masterpiece of butter will be created by sculpting duo Jim Victor and Marie Pelton who have been crafting the butter sculpture at the New York State Fair since 2003.

Once the butter sculpture is deconstructed, it will be recycled to create electricity.

“We know how much the Fair means to New Yorkers and while we’re busy planning the greatest Fair in our history for 2021, we are grateful to our longtime partners at American Dairy Association North East for creating an important part of the Fair in a difficult year,” said Great New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

This year, fans will have additional opportunities to engage with American Dairy Association North East’s Virtual 2020 Fair as well.

The #VirtuallyButterTogether Instagram Contest offers five lucky fans the chance to have a life-size cardboard cutout of themselves at the unveiling. To enter post a photo to Instagram of yourself enjoying dairy and use #VirtuallyButterTogether by August 24 at 8 a.m. Winers will also receive free pizza for a year and a Chromebook.

Virtual fairgoers can also craft their own butter sculpture at home and enter into a contest on the Fair’s Facebook page. For more information, visit Facebook.com/NYSFair.

ADANE will also celebrate the agriculture industry of the New York virtually with a series of State Fair experiences beginning Monday August 24 at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.