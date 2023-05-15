SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Syracuse Food Truck Battle in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds came back for its third year this spring on May 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. with special headliner, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

The Food Truck Battle featured 50-plus trucks, being Central New York’s largest gathering of food trucks, and the winners of the festival were announced on Syracuse Food Truck Association’s Facebook last night.

The food trucks came together for a friendly competition to win the coveted Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice Awards, and a new award this year: the Most Creative/Unique Entry.

A portion of ticket sales also helped benefit Helping Hounds Dog Rescue and Erin’s Angels.

The winners of the 2023 food truck battle are:

Peoples Choice Savory: Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Courtesy of Syracuse Food Truck Association

Peoples Choice Novelty: Blueberries & Lace

Courtesy of Syracuse Food Truck Association

Judges Choice Savory: Callé Tropical

Courtesy of Syracuse Food Truck Association

Judges Choice Novelty: Melt

Most Unique/Creative: Melt

Courtesy of Syracuse Food Truck Association

There were over 50 other food trucks that competed in the battle offering low-cost samples. The entire list is provided below.

The following 55 food trucks competed in the Battle:

Byblos – Fried Meat Pies (Sambousek)

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza – T&F x Mamacitas: Birria Pizza

Birdsong Cafe – Frozen Hot Cocoa with W’oissant Dunkers

PB&J’s Lunch Box – Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip Tots

Cue-Dogs – Chicken Tender & Fries

Carvel DeWitt – Carvel Famous Soft Serve with Crunchies

Petit Nosh – Bread Bowl Scramble with Herb Oil & Crispy Ham

The Baked Potato Express – 1/2 Corn on the Cob with Butter

Limp Lizard Road Show – Smoked Turkey Slider

PhokOuttahere – BX Summer Roll

Leo’s Donut Factory – Fruity Pebbles Donuts

Wrap N Roll – 1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap

Shaved Ice Factory – Blue Raspberry & Cherry Battle Ice

Ma & Pa’s – Deep Fried Cookie Dough

The Spud Shack – Flamin Hot Cheeto Cheese Fries

It’s A Utica Thing – Utica Meatball

MELT – Blackberry Italian Cream Soda

Baja Cali Taco Co. – The PCH (Fish Taco)

Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill – Shamrocks

Exhale Cafe & Bakeshop – Lemon Lavender Haze Cake Cup

Morgan’s Cereal Bar – Stikn Chikn

Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice – Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

Congo Box – Grilled Lamb Chops

Oompa Loompyas – Pinoy Arancini Bites

Theo Petros Greek Food Truck – Tzatziki Teaser

Anthony’s 19th Hole – Beef on Weck (1/2 sandwich)

Fair Deli – Reuben Empanada

The Angry Pig BBQ – Chopped Brisket & Cheddar Tots

Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels – Pepperette

Mamacita’s – Pina Colada Mofongo

Wolf’s Patio Pizza – Cheese Pizza Slice

Yum Yum Shack – Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

Hughie’s House of Hotcakes – The Hughie Sampler

Macarollin Food Truck – Buffalo Chicken Mac

Ali Baba Food Truck – Chicken Rice Bowl with One Falafel Patty

Ji-woo’s Korean Seoul Food – Sweet Bop

Blueberries & Lace – Blueberry Iced Coffee

Silver Street Road Kettle Corn – 100% NYS Maple Syrup Flavor Kettle Corn

Henry’s Hen House – Jerk Chicken

Baga Bowls On The Go – Fruitopia Flight

Driftwood BBQ & Catering – Cherry Smoked Chicken Wings

Barlow’s Concessions – Dough Balls with assorted toppings

Calle Tropical – Philly Cheesesteak Empanada

Elm Street Tacos – Birria Dippers with Consume

Oh Crepe & Waffles – Churro Waffle

Bob Barker’s – Southwest Tots

Skippy’s Ice Cream – Ice Cream Dream

Bold Coast Lobster Co. – Bacon Wrapped Scallop Pop with Blueberry Compote

Via Napoli Express Inc. – Pizza Montanara: Fried Authentic Neapolitan Pizza

Food Rescue Food Truck – Pyro Piggy Chips

The Bacon Bomb – Bomb Nachos

Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food – Loukoumades – Honey Balls, Greek Fried Dough

D&G’s Mac and Cheese – Gold Standard

Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering – Baked Beans

PK Thai Food – Chicken Satay

For additional fun between tastings, Harvey’s Garden Activity Zone was open with Cornhole and a Hula Zone. The event also included a KidZone with family fun events for the kids all day.

Battle goers also got to explore Artisan Village which featured over fifty local artists and crafters inside the Science & Industry building. Wildflowers Armory partnered with the SFTA this year to celebrate handmade vendors with a whole section packed full of some of favorite local makers.

The following vendors were featured at this year’s Food Truck Battle:

Kingsley Street Artisan Soaps

Earthquake Spices

Johanna Wall Jewelry & More

Farm Girl Honey

Cryptoon Goonz

Annie Jo the Peach

Allie B. Creates

Artwork By Barry Lee

Hilos de Vicky

Carter + Clay

Sunny & Blue Tie Dyes

Cardinal Signs

Flower Skate Shop

Thompson’s Treasures

Ann’s Midnite Creations

MB_Customizations

gypsy girl designs

Daphne Designs

Paint and Pen by Lori

Liza Coco Art

Moonlight Mystic Treasures

Fox Den Gallery

Forever Sage Boutique

The Stitch Witches

SYC Maille

Sugar Dust Art

KJL Woodcrafts

Junkologistsgoods

ThreeCcreations

NEINO Fab

Keeping it personal

Maris’s Fabric and Fiber

A craft away from crazy

Sloppy Kisses

The Seabees Grandson

Rachel’s Custom Creations & Gifts

Waggley Wear

Maslin’s Guardens

Golden Grrls Creations

Painting By ME

Michelle DaRin Jewelry

Ash, Oak & Thorn, LLC

Jenuine’s Gems

Just Bead It

Lazy Cat Creations

Indigo Creek Candles

It’s A Twist & A Dye

Woodpecker Turnings

Brew Chew Beef Jerky

Stay Golden Soy

Whip My Butta Organics

Kristy Andrews Design “The Bag Lady”

The Gritty Sisters Soapery, LLC

Pets Bring Joy Pet Supply, LLC

Pocketbooks & Pages (Outdoors)

Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories (Outdoors)

Musical guests played at Chevy Court Stage

Photo provided by the New York State Fair

In addition, American singer-songwriter, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, was this year’s headliner at the Food Truck Battle which featured a whole lineup of musical guests throughout the day.

Those guests included the following: