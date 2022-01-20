24kGoldn to play NYS Fair September 2

(WSYR-TV) — We are still months away from the Great New York State Fair, but the stage at Chevy Park is gearing up for the upcoming concert season.

On Thursday, the Fair announced that Rapper 24kGoldn will play Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. His song with Iann Dior, “Mood”, become the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time.

“We love bringing up-and-coming talent to the Fair and it’s clear that 24kGoldn has a bright future ahead. This is a show that fans of rap, rock and alt rock are going to enjoy’” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet. The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5.