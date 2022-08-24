SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service.

Roadside assistance will be available to all fairgoers, both AAA members and nonmembers alike, throughout the duration of the Fair.

For assistance, call or text 1-800-AAA-HELP, use the mobile app, or request service online. Fairgoers can also reach out to a parking lot attendant, and they will help to locate the nearest AAA crew.