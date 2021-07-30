All That Remains to perform at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock band All That Remains will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.

The band is known for singles such as “Stand Up” and “What If I Was Nothing”.

All shows at the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the fair.

The current fair music lineup is as follows: