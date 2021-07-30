All That Remains to perform at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock band All That Remains will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.
The band is known for singles such as “Stand Up” and “What If I Was Nothing”.
All shows at the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the fair.
The current fair music lineup is as follows:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|All That Remains
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Melissa Etheridge
|CNCO
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Third Eye Blind
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|Sheff G &
Sleepy Hallow
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|Resurrection