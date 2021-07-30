All That Remains to perform at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock band All That Remains will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.

The band is known for singles such as “Stand Up” and “What If I Was Nothing”.

All shows at the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the fair.

The current fair music lineup is as follows:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNas LOCASH
August 21 98 Degrees RATT
August 22 Brothers Osborne All That Remains
August 23 ForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24 TrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson
August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night
August 27 Melissa Etheridge CNCO
August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusDropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
August 30 Justin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31Cory MarksHalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1 NellySheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3 AJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War Kids   
September 5Jesse McCartneySheff G &
Sleepy Hallow		The Mavericks En EspañolThe Mavericks
September 6Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)Cheap Trick (6pm) Resurrection

