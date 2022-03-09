SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced that ’90s alternative rock band Gin Blossoms will return to Chevy Park stage in 2022. The group will perform at 6 p.m. on September 2, 2022.

Gin Blossoms last played at the New York State Fair in 1996, performing their hits “Hey Jealousy,” “Til I Hear It From You,” and “Follow You Down.”

The show is free with admission, along with the other concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series. Fair Director Troy Waffner shares, “It’s been a while since we’ve hosted Gin Blossoms, and they sound as good as ever. Their music helps kick off our final weekend and I know this will be a fun night for fans.”

As of March 9, the other concerts that have been announced at Chevy Court include:

The Fair will run from August 24 to September 5, 2022.