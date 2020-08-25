American Dairy Association gives behind the scenes look at this year’s butter sculpture

(WSYR-TV) — The biggest event to fall victim to COVID-19 in Central New York was the New York State Fair, but organizers are working on hosting virtual events the next two weeks.

The American Dairy Association North East is giving a behind the scenes look at this year’s butter sculpture, a week before it is due to be unveiled.

The finished project is set to be unveiled virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

