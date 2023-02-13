SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Syracuse Food Truck Battle in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds is coming back this spring on May 13 with a special headliner.

American singer-songwriter, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, is going to be this year’s headliner at the Food Truck Battle from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. which will feature a whole lineup of musical guests throughout the day.

Photo provided by the New York State Fair

Those guests include Michigander, Hard Promises, Brownskin Band, Fondu, My So-Called Band, Just Joe, and Ryan Mackie. Tickets for the event

The Chevy Court and the Science and Industry Building will be hosting the event. Tickets are $5 for presale general admission and $10 for the week of the event, including festival admission through the pre-sale Line.

For music lovers, there’s also a VIP package which costs $30 during the presale and $40 the week of the event.

At the Food Truck Battle, Andrew McMahon will perform songs off his new album “Tilt At The Wind No More,” out March 31 on Nettwerk Music Group for all age groups.

In addition to music, the Food Truck Battle will feature 50-plus trucks, being Central New York’s largest gathering of food trucks.

The food trucks come together for a friendly competition to win the coveted Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice Awards, and a new award this year: the Most Creative/Unique Entry.

The festival will offer fun for the whole family with a KidZone featuring live characters, activities, games, and more.

Craft beer and wine slushie tickets will be available for purchase with a valid ID. Over fifty local artists and crafters will be in the Artisan Village inside the Science & Industry building.