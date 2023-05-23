SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The powerhouse rock vocalist, Ann Wilson, of Heart is coming to sing her heart out at the New York State Fair this summer.

The singer will fill the Suburban Park area of the NYS Fair this summer on Wednesday, August 30, at 8:00 p.m. on Woman’s Day at The Fair.

Wilson, who’s known for belting out empowering anthems like “Barracuda” and powerful ballads like “Alone,” will be joined by her backing band, Tripsitter.

Wilson’s songs topped charts and sent chills down spines through the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with a voice that defies genre. In the last year, Ann has collaborated with the metal band Disturbed on a song on their newest album as well as with country darling Dolly Parton on her upcoming rock album.

Photo provided by the New York State Fair

“We can’t wait to welcome this legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer back to The Fair, and this has been one of the announcements we’ve been most looking forward to,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Anecdotally, many people who follow the Great New York State Fair on social media (especially our Facebook page) have reached out to us over the last month or so asking if the rumors are true: ‘Is Ann Wilson of Heart coming to The Fair this summer?’ or ‘Hey, we saw you announced that Christian Contemporary artist Anne Wilson is coming, what about the Ann Wilson?’ And now, we’re so happy to be able to confirm that yes, the rumors are true. The dynamic, chilling voice that’s synonymous with so many songs that have come to be so meaningful in the history of Rock and Roll will be here on Wednesday, August 30.”

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter close out a full day of entertainment scheduled for Women’s Day, which will be celebrated at The Fair on Wednesday, August 30.

Previously announced, Rochester native and soul singer Danielle Ponder will perform at 1:00 p.m. on Chevy Court, followed by Chapel Hart at 6:00 p.m. Please note, there is not a 2:00 p.m. concert scheduled on the Suburban Park stage that day.