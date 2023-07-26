NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Claire Rosinkranz took home the VMA for “Best Breakthrough Song” in 2021 for her hit song, “Backyard Boy.”
Recognize the name? It was trending on TikTok in 2020 for a while, boosting its numbers enough to earn Rosinkranz a VMA and praise from The New York Times and Billboard just a short year later. Now, Rosinkranz is on tour and making a stop at the New York State Fair!
Claire Rosinkranz will be taking the stage at Suburban Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.
Rosinkranz has also released songs, “don’t miss me,” and “I h8 that I still feel bad for you.” Plus, her song “Bye, Bye, Bye” was featured in the film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
As recently as this month, Rosinkranz dropped a new song titled “Screw Time” off of her upcoming debut album, Just Because, which is set to be released October 6.
“She has performed at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and, with her social media success, there’s a good chance that even if fairgoers aren’t familiar with her name, they likely have heard her music before. One of the best things about the Chevrolet Music Series is the variety of talent that it offers. Fairgoers have 48 different opportunities to listen to a mix of legends and newcomers, see returning favorites, and scope out new careers to follow,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.
Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Claire Rosinkranz perform is included with the price of Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will be available online starting Thursday, July 27 – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|1:00 p.m.
|Crash Adams
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Sunday, September 3
|6:00 p.m.
|Joywave
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
|Monday, September 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Foghat
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|2:00 p.m.
|Tonic
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|2:00 p.m.
|Slick Rick
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|2:00 p.m.
|Danielle Bradbery
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|2:00 p.m.
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row
The Fair begins Wednesday, August 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.