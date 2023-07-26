NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Claire Rosinkranz took home the VMA for “Best Breakthrough Song” in 2021 for her hit song, “Backyard Boy.”

Recognize the name? It was trending on TikTok in 2020 for a while, boosting its numbers enough to earn Rosinkranz a VMA and praise from The New York Times and Billboard just a short year later. Now, Rosinkranz is on tour and making a stop at the New York State Fair!

Claire Rosinkranz will be taking the stage at Suburban Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Rosinkranz has also released songs, “don’t miss me,” and “I h8 that I still feel bad for you.” Plus, her song “Bye, Bye, Bye” was featured in the film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

As recently as this month, Rosinkranz dropped a new song titled “Screw Time” off of her upcoming debut album, Just Because, which is set to be released October 6.

Courtesy of NYS Fair

“She has performed at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and, with her social media success, there’s a good chance that even if fairgoers aren’t familiar with her name, they likely have heard her music before. One of the best things about the Chevrolet Music Series is the variety of talent that it offers. Fairgoers have 48 different opportunities to listen to a mix of legends and newcomers, see returning favorites, and scope out new careers to follow,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Claire Rosinkranz perform is included with the price of Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will be available online starting Thursday, July 27 – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Wednesday, August 23 6:00 p.m. Salt-N-Pepa Thursday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Alex Miller Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 1:00 p.m. Crash Adams Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Sunday, September 3 6:00 p.m. Joywave Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Monday, September 4 4:00 p.m. Foghat Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 2:00 p.m. Tonic Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 2:00 p.m. Slick Rick Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Sunday, August 27 2:00 p.m. Boys World Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m. Danielle Bradbery Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 2:00 p.m. Claire Rosinkranz Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$ Monday, September 4 6:00 p.m. Skid Row

The Fair begins Wednesday, August 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.