NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Claire Rosinkranz took home the VMA for “Best Breakthrough Song” in 2021 for her hit song, “Backyard Boy.”

Recognize the name? It was trending on TikTok in 2020 for a while, boosting its numbers enough to earn Rosinkranz a VMA and praise from The New York Times and Billboard just a short year later. Now, Rosinkranz is on tour and making a stop at the New York State Fair!

Claire Rosinkranz will be taking the stage at Suburban Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Rosinkranz has also released songs, “don’t miss me,” and “I h8 that I still feel bad for you.” Plus, her song “Bye, Bye, Bye” was featured in the film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

As recently as this month, Rosinkranz dropped a new song titled “Screw Time” off of her upcoming debut album, Just Because, which is set to be released October 6.

“She has performed at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and, with her social media success, there’s a good chance that even if fairgoers aren’t familiar with her name, they likely have heard her music before. One of the best things about the Chevrolet Music Series is the variety of talent that it offers. Fairgoers have 48 different opportunities to listen to a mix of legends and newcomers, see returning favorites, and scope out new careers to follow,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Claire Rosinkranz perform is included with the price of Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will be available online starting Thursday, July 27 – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Wednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Salt-N-Pepa
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 11:00 p.m.Crash Adams
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Sunday, September 36:00 p.m.Joywave
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings
Monday, September 44:00 p.m.Foghat

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 262:00 p.m.Slick Rick
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m.Danielle Bradbery
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 22:00 p.m.Claire Rosinkranz
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row

The Fair begins Wednesday, August 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.