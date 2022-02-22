SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another concert coming to the Chevy Park stage as part of the Chevrolet Music Series.

Boyz II Men will perform Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. Their last appearance at the Great New York State Fair was in 2009.

The show is free with admission, along with the other concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series. As of February 22, the other concerts that have been announced include:

In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.