SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The multi-platinum music icon, reality TV star and creative entrepreneur, Bret Michaels will take the Chevy Court stage on Tuesday, August 29, 2023!

Bret is set to return to the Great New York State Fair and perform some of his big hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin But A Good Time,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” and a crowd-favorite cover of “Your Momma Don’t Dance” starting at 6 p.m.

Bret’s “Parti-Gras” tour builds on the vibe of Mardi Gras, meaning he will promise an “all killer, no filler” night of hit songs at the Great New York State Fair.

“Bret Michaels has been entertaining fans for three-generations, and we are thrilled that he’s joining us again for the Great New York State Fair,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Michaels encapsulates the energy and star power that our audience loves and, above all, he’s an awesome entertainer!”

This will be Bret’s third appearance at the New York State Fair. The last time he performed at Chevy Court was in 2017 as a solo artist and then in 2002, he rocked the Grandstand with Poison and Cinderella.

Bret is also known for starring in the following mega-hit reality shows: