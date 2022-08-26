STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer.

Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9′ Andrew Donovan.

When people hear “Secretary of State,” they think of the President’s Chief Foreign Diplomat, not Robert Rodriguez. He’s the State’s Secretary of State. He’s new to the job, and to the fair.

When asked if he knew about the Great New York State Fair prior to the job, he was very truthful.

“I’ll be honest. There was not a lot of talk about the Fair in East Harlem,” says Secretary Rodriguez. “However, I think we can change that.”

After a visit to his agency’s booth in the Center of Progress building and the Van Robinson Pan African Village, he now calls himself a new messenger for the 13-day state celebration in Syracuse and plans to bring others next time.

“I’ve got a nine-year-old and four-year-old, so we’ve got rides, food, we’ve got activities, I think we’ll figure out how to make it a workcation.”

Speaking of work, the Secretary’s visit to the DEC aquarium brought him to a colleague, the DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, who was there to get his hunting license renewed.

From there, DEC Commissioner Seggos walked to a new exhibit his office helped build, the fair’s new Energy and Environment Experience at the Center of Progress.

“You can talk to real experts in here,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “Questions about plug-in electric vehicles, where to get geothermal insulation in your house, what is wind power.”

Any questions you might have about the environment will get answered here. And the greenery in the building, it’s the real deal!