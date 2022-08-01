SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable.

Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years.

The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.

The fare for the Park-N-Ride shuttles is $1 for adults and $0.50 for persons with a disability, seniors, and children 6-9 years of age. Children under 6 years old who are accompanied by an adult are free.

Parking at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park is free.