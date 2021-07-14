Cheap Trick to close Chevy Park stage as final act for 2021 NYS Fair

New York State Fair

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cheap Trick

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick will perform on the Chevy Park stage as the closing act of the stage’s 2021 season at 6 p.m.

This will be the seventh appearance at the Fair for the band behind all-time hits such as “I Want You To Want Me” and “The Flame.” The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“This is a perfect way to close the Fair’s music season – with one of the great rock bands of all time. They put on a wonderful show and this will be a great way to cap off a final day of rides, food and excitement,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.

Cheap Trick joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNas LOCASH
August 21 98 Degrees RATT
August 22 Brothers Osborne  
August 23 ForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24 TrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson
August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night
August 27 Melissa Etheridge  
August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusDropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
August 30 Justin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31Cory MarksHalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1 NellySheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3 AJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War Kids   
September 5Jesse McCartney The Mavericks En EspañolThe Mavericks
September 6Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)Cheap Trick (6pm) Resurrection

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York State Fair Timecast

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

10 p.m.

10 p.m.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area