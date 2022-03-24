(WSYR-TV) — Chevelle is coming to Central New York for Great New York State Fair in August, the fair announced Thursday.

The hard rock band, led by the Loeffler brothers, will take the Chevy Park Stage 8 p.m. August 24. It’s the second time Chevelle has played the fair, their first since 2017.

“Chevelle has been making great music for more than two decades and I know they’re the perfect choice to open our season of diverse, top-quality concerts,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include: