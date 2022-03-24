(WSYR-TV) — Chevelle is coming to Central New York for Great New York State Fair in August, the fair announced Thursday.
The hard rock band, led by the Loeffler brothers, will take the Chevy Park Stage 8 p.m. August 24. It’s the second time Chevelle has played the fair, their first since 2017.
“Chevelle has been making great music for more than two decades and I know they’re the perfect choice to open our season of diverse, top-quality concerts,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:
- Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage
- Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage
- Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage
- Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage
- Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage
- Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage
- Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage