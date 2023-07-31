SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron is sponsoring this year’s New York State Fair.

The company confirms to NewsChannel 9: “Micron is proudly sponsoring The Great New York State Fair in 2023! We’re looking forward to joining the Central New York community at the fair on Aug. 23, and will share more about our plans for the event soon.”

A spokesperson for the State Fair also confirms the partnership.

The State Fair opens on Wednesday, August 23 and runs through Labor Day. Micron joins a list of returning sponsors including Chevrolet, Toyota, National Grid, Wegmans, and 1911/Beak and Skiff.

Micron is planning to begin construction on its campus in the Town of Clay next year and begin producing memory chips in 2026.

Micron’s announcement begins a week of Micron-focused events in Central New York.