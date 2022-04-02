(WSYR-TV) — The rap duo will be performing for the first time at the 2022 Great New York State Fair this summer.
The City Girls are made up of Yung Miami and JT who are from Miami. The two are known for their single “Act Up” and their contribution to Drake’s hit “In My Feelings.”
The City Girls will take the Chevy Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The concert will be free with fair admission like the rest of the Chevrolet Music Festival concerts.
The full schedule of concerts that have been announced to date is listed below.
- Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage
- Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage
- Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage
- Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage
- Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage
- Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage
- Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage
- Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage
- COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage