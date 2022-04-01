SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rap duo and hip-hop stars City Girls will make their Great New York State Fair debut this summer, performing at Chevy Park on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. The duo, comprising of Yung Miami and JT, is known for their single “Act Up” and their work in Drake’s hit, “In My Feelings.” As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, it’s free with admission.

“City Girls bring sharp commentary and great hooks to our stage. We’re excited to have them with us as we aim towards our annual goal of building the most diverse lineup of any concert series,” says Fair Director Troy Waffner.

The other Chevrolet Music Festival Concerts announced including City Girls, are:

In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.