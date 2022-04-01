SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rap duo and hip-hop stars City Girls will make their Great New York State Fair debut this summer, performing at Chevy Park on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. The duo, comprising of Yung Miami and JT, is known for their single “Act Up” and their work in Drake’s hit, “In My Feelings.” As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, it’s free with admission.
“City Girls bring sharp commentary and great hooks to our stage. We’re excited to have them with us as we aim towards our annual goal of building the most diverse lineup of any concert series,” says Fair Director Troy Waffner.
The other Chevrolet Music Festival Concerts announced including City Girls, are:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.