SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 21-year-old Cotemporary Christian artist, Anne Wilson, has been added to the New York State Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series.

Wilson will perform at the Chevy Court Stage at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Her music is Contemporary Christian and Country, with one of her more popular pieces being “My Jesus”. A bluesy gospel ballad that earned her a GOLD certification as number one on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart in 2021, according to the NYS Fair’s press office.

Wilson has been recognized as one of Pandora’s Artists to Watch in 2023.

“We have a feeling that fairgoers who watch Anne’s performance on August 28 will look back years from now and say, ‘I saw her when,’” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Anne Wilson is a great addition to the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair, which is known for highlighting some of the most talked-about new artists, the ‘oldies and goodies,’ and the decades in between.”

Like all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, this concert is free with admission to the Fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger