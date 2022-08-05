(WSYR-TV) — David Nail, a country singer-songwriter who recently released his newest summer single, “Sunset Carousel,” will return to the Great New York State Fair after playing in 2011 at Chevy Court. This year, he will perform on Thursday, August 25 at 2 p.m. at Chevy Park.

Some of David Nail’s first hits in the early 2000s include “Let it Rain,” “Whatever She’s Got,” and “Good at Tonight.”

“While we’re excited we get to highlight the talents of new country artists including ERNEST and Alex Miller, we know fairgoers appreciate it when country veterans like David Nail take the stage – especially knowing how much they enjoyed his 2011 performance,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “David Nail is well-respected in the songwriting world, and he’s a fixture on country radio stations across the country. It’s great to have him back here to play in Central New York.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.

Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far: