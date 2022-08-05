(WSYR-TV) — David Nail, a country singer-songwriter who recently released his newest summer single, “Sunset Carousel,” will return to the Great New York State Fair after playing in 2011 at Chevy Court. This year, he will perform on Thursday, August 25 at 2 p.m. at Chevy Park.
Some of David Nail’s first hits in the early 2000s include “Let it Rain,” “Whatever She’s Got,” and “Good at Tonight.”
“While we’re excited we get to highlight the talents of new country artists including ERNEST and Alex Miller, we know fairgoers appreciate it when country veterans like David Nail take the stage – especially knowing how much they enjoyed his 2011 performance,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “David Nail is well-respected in the songwriting world, and he’s a fixture on country radio stations across the country. It’s great to have him back here to play in Central New York.”
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.
Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far:
- Steven Page on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- PLUSH on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Max Weinberg on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 38 Special on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park