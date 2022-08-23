SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) announced on Tuesday that they will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 2022 New York State Fair.

The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center.

There is no charge for the vaccines or boosters and insurance is not required. NYS DOH will offer Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and boosters. The clinic is for walk-ins only.

“We want to ensure that every New Yorker has ample opportunities to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus, regardless of whether they have a regular health care provider,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “As we prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge in the fall as schools begin, we know how to best limit serious illness from COVID-19: students and staff should get vaccinated and boosted. It’s that simple.”

NYS DOH and the CDC recommends getting your COVID-19 booster at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer vaccines is administered, and 2 months for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

NYS DOH and the CDC say that adults over 50 who have already received one booster should get a second one four months later.