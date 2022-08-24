GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience at the Great New York State Fair, you can watch a calf being born at the Dairy Cow Birthing Center on the west end of the fairgrounds, not too far from the Expo Center.

“One of the key things that we offer here is the opportunity to witness the miracle of life.” EILEEN JENSEN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NEW YORK STATE ANIMAL AGRICULTURE COALITION

For nine years, the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition has given NYS Fair attendees the unique opportunity to watch dairy calves “mooooove” on into the world!

“We work with 6 family farms throughout New York State that bring us their cows,” Jensen said. “They’re called our “host farms” and the farms that we’re working with this year come from a variety of locations, and they’re all new farms that we haven’t worked with before as host farms, so we’re excited to have them here.”



The Inzalaco family from Oswego doesn’t live on a farm, so it’s important for mom and dad to expose their daughters to dairy farming.

“When they pass by, they see cows and they point them out and they’re excited about them, so coming up close, maybe even seeing one being born, is pretty neat!” ROSEANNE INZALACO, LIVES IN OSWEGO

The goal is to have at least 2 calves born on opening day, Thursday and Friday. For the remaining days, there will be 3 calves born each day, but no guarantees because mother nature will always do its own thing!

By Labor Day, at least 36 calves will be born here at the 2022 Great New York State Fair.

The live cow birthing center is not only a way to witness the miracle of life, but it gives people the opportunity to meet local farmers and learn more about the world of agriculture.

“At the end of the day, we want people to walk out of here knowing that farmers are really good people, they care for their animals, they care for the land they live on, the environment, the communities, and the people that work on their farm.” EILEEN JENSEN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NEW YORK ANIMAL AGRICULTURE COALITION

If you’re unable to make it out to the Great New York State Fair, good news! Every single cow birth will be live-streamed on YouTube and social media.

You can even text the word “MOO” to 24587 for notifications on when a birth is about to happen!

Learn more about the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition Dairy Cow Live Birthing Center by clicking here.