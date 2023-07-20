SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former contestant and winner of The Voice season four, Danielle Bradbery, is coming to the New York State Fair this summer!

Bradbery is set to perform on the Suburban Park stage at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, and will charm audiences with her sparkle, sass, and ability to pour her heart into her lyrics.

After winning The Voice at just 16 years old in 2013, Bradbery now has ten years of experience touring, performing and writing hit songs like “Never Have I Ever, “Break My Heart Again,” and her most popular single to date, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”

Since she first came into the country music scene, the Texas native has collaborated with artists including Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, Diplo and others. 

“The Fair got really lucky in being able to book Danielle Bradbery. Just a few days after she plays Suburban Park, she’ll hit the road for a fall tour with fellow country music star, Jordan Davis,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Her lyrics really resonate with people and her relatable manner helps audiences feel attached to her music. This artist has had a great decade and her future in the industry is bright. Danielle is a wonderful addition to the impressive line-up of artists we have performing at The Fair this summer!”

Photo provided by the NYS Fair

Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Danielle Bradbery’s performance is included with the price of Fair admission. 

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Wednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Salt-N-Pepa
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 11:00 p.m.Crash Adams
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Sunday, September 36:00 p.m.Joywave
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings
Monday, September 44:00 p.m.Foghat

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 262:00 p.m.Slick Rick
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m.Danielle Bradbery
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row