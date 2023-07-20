SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former contestant and winner of The Voice season four, Danielle Bradbery, is coming to the New York State Fair this summer!
Bradbery is set to perform on the Suburban Park stage at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, and will charm audiences with her sparkle, sass, and ability to pour her heart into her lyrics.
After winning The Voice at just 16 years old in 2013, Bradbery now has ten years of experience touring, performing and writing hit songs like “Never Have I Ever, “Break My Heart Again,” and her most popular single to date, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”
Since she first came into the country music scene, the Texas native has collaborated with artists including Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, Diplo and others.
“The Fair got really lucky in being able to book Danielle Bradbery. Just a few days after she plays Suburban Park, she’ll hit the road for a fall tour with fellow country music star, Jordan Davis,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Her lyrics really resonate with people and her relatable manner helps audiences feel attached to her music. This artist has had a great decade and her future in the industry is bright. Danielle is a wonderful addition to the impressive line-up of artists we have performing at The Fair this summer!”
Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Danielle Bradbery’s performance is included with the price of Fair admission.
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|1:00 p.m.
|Crash Adams
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Sunday, September 3
|6:00 p.m.
|Joywave
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
|Monday, September 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Foghat
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|2:00 p.m.
|Tonic
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|2:00 p.m.
|Slick Rick
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|2:00 p.m.
|Danielle Bradbery
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row