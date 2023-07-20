SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former contestant and winner of The Voice season four, Danielle Bradbery, is coming to the New York State Fair this summer!

Bradbery is set to perform on the Suburban Park stage at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, and will charm audiences with her sparkle, sass, and ability to pour her heart into her lyrics.

After winning The Voice at just 16 years old in 2013, Bradbery now has ten years of experience touring, performing and writing hit songs like “Never Have I Ever, “Break My Heart Again,” and her most popular single to date, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”

Since she first came into the country music scene, the Texas native has collaborated with artists including Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, Diplo and others.

“The Fair got really lucky in being able to book Danielle Bradbery. Just a few days after she plays Suburban Park, she’ll hit the road for a fall tour with fellow country music star, Jordan Davis,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Her lyrics really resonate with people and her relatable manner helps audiences feel attached to her music. This artist has had a great decade and her future in the industry is bright. Danielle is a wonderful addition to the impressive line-up of artists we have performing at The Fair this summer!”

Photo provided by the NYS Fair

Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Danielle Bradbery’s performance is included with the price of Fair admission.