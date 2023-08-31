STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — For the first time ever, the Fried Specialties stand at the New York State Fair has announced what delicacy it will deep fry for its menu next year.

Owner Jim Hasbrouck will debut the “Deep-Fried Halfmoon” at the 2024 Fair.

The creation was the result of a NewsChannel 9 taste test experiment, bringing some State Fair foods to Hasbrouck to see what worked and what didn’t.

“It’s A Utica Thing” owner Charlie DiGristina offered some Halfmoons, classic cookies he imports to Syracuse from Hemstroughts Bakery in Utica.

“Oh my! That’s it!,” said Hasbrouck in between his first bites. “I’ve never announced a new item a year in advance. This is it.”

Live on NewsChannel 9, Hasbrouck said: “It’s the first time I’ve deep fried something where I announced I will be doing that at the next Fair.”

“I can tell you, I’ve been in Utica all my life, and never seen a halfmoon fried, so I’m really excited about it,” said DiGristina, who enjoyed his first bites.

Hasbrouck admits he’s deep fried other varieties of Halfmoons from other bakeries, but he says the thinner cookie and consistency from Hemstoughts worked perfectly.

Once this Fair is over, the two vendor owners will come up with a way to make the deep-fried Halfmoon come to life a year from now.