SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become a tradition: the Dropkick Murphys will return to Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in 2022 for the fourth year in a row. It is the latest group to be announced as part of the Chevrolet Music Series.

They will perform their Celtic-punk inspired music on Sunday, August 28, at 6 p.m. The show is free with admission, along with the other concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series.

As of February 25, the other concerts that have been announced include:

In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.