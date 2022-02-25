SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become a tradition: the Dropkick Murphys will return to Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in 2022 for the fourth year in a row. It is the latest group to be announced as part of the Chevrolet Music Series.
They will perform their Celtic-punk inspired music on Sunday, August 28, at 6 p.m. The show is free with admission, along with the other concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series.
As of February 25, the other concerts that have been announced include:
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T on August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Boyz II Men on August 29 at 8 p.m.
- Nelly on August 31 at 8 p.m.
- 24kGoldn on September 2 at 8 p.m.
In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.