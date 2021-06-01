DSL* Dire Straits Legacy added to NYS Fair lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has added another act to its Chevrolet Music Festival lineup.

DSL* Dire Straits Legacy will take the Chevy Park stage Tuesday, August 24th (time – TBD).

“DSL* Dire Straits Legacy brings the music of the band to life through the musicians who first made it. This is a rare chance for fans to enjoy this classic band’s music the way it was meant to be heard,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

DSL*Dire Straits Legacy joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the Fair.

Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can enjoy the concert.

Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.