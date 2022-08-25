SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Dairy Cattle Barn to the Milk Bar! Kids had the chance to learn about the agricultural industry for “Agriculture Career Day” at The Great New York State Fair.

NewsChannel 9 stopped by the Milk Bar on Thursday morning to see how milk is delivered to the bar, learning more about the process. 700 gallons of chocolate milk were delivered a little after 6 am on Thursday. The milk comes from local New York State Dairy Farms.

“We pop it into our storage tanks because New York State Fair is a little bit unique in that we re-circulate to keep it cold that’s one of the selling points of the Milk Bar. So we try to do it in a sanitary manner and make sure the milk is as cold as possible so it’s satisfying to the public,” says Oscar Cox, Dairy Products Specialist with the Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services.

Cox says the process is overall easy and straightforward.