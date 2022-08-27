SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re heading to the New York State Fair on Saturday, August 27, there is plenty in store for you to do!

Rally ‘Round The Trucks: Half a dozen food trucks join over 100 food vendors to participate in the Fair’s first-ever Food Truck Rally of 2022 around Chevy Court. The trucks will serve $2 samples of a signature menu item and some of their regular offerings. Check out the food trucks below:

Angry Pig

Bob’s Barkers’ Famous Hot Dogs & Coneys

VenRosa’s Rollin Bistro

Wolf’s Patio Pizza (based locally)

Pinkie’s Barbeque (based in Binghamton)

The Sprinkle Starship (based in Seneca Falls)

Who Doesn’t Love a Bargain? The Fair has a new promotion! “Try 1 for $2” is a concept that many Fair vendors are participating in. They provide a sample of a signature dish, or concoction for just $2! The promotion features samples like meatballs, lemonade, and root beer floats and if you really want to try something unique, there are items such as kangaroo spiedies, deep-fried delights, and ice cream nachos. Click here to see some super $2 samples!

Gone Fishin’: Two fishing tournaments will happen on Saturday at the crack of dawn on Onondaga Lake, hosted by NY B.A.S.S. NATION’S Youth Program. High School anglers will compete and reel in their best catches, then bring them to the Fairgrounds in the afternoon for a weigh-in. Fairgoers are likely to get lured in and see who had the biggest catch of the day!

Rhyme Time: Are you up for a good poetry slam? The Fair’s annual Poetry Competition winners will perform their works at 4 p.m. in the Empire Theatre of the Art & Home Center. You don’t want to miss it!