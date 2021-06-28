Fair lineup keeps on growing with the addition of Jesse McCartney

New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chevrolet Music Festival’s lineup keeps on growing. 

Award-winning singer and actor Jesse McCartney will make his Great New York State Fair Debut Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park Stage. 

“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting and more – and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. 

McCartney, behind hits like “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin”, joins a lineup featuring the largest free music festival at any state fair in America.  

Shows already announce include:  

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20   Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1     Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2       Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3     Uncle Kracker   
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5 Jesse McCartney     The Mavericks 
September 6       Resurrection, a Journey Tribute 

All Chevrolet Music Festival concerts are free with $3 Fair admission. 

