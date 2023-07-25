NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Everyone take a deep breath, because in just a few short days you can get your hands on 2023’s New York State Fair tickets!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 9 a.m. through Etix. This seller is exclusive to the NYS Fair and their link to tickets will go live at 9 a.m. as well. You can find the link HERE.

Tickets will cost $6 and parking will cost $10.

Go to the Fair for several days? Maybe the Frequent Fairgoer ticker is for you

The NYS Fair is offering a Frequent Fairgoer ticket for $20. This ticket is for those who will go to the fair for at least four days out of the 13.

The ticket allows you to go to the fair once a day, everyday, and is only sold online.

Fair admission also includes the ability to watch every performance in the Chevrolet Music Series, including Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, Tyler Hubbard, and Salt-N-Pepa. Each performance elsewhere costs a minimum of $40 per ticket, says the NYS Fair Press Office.

“When you think about who comes to The Fair in terms of age demographics, almost half of our attendees get in for free. Then, once they’re here, all of The Fair’s entertainment is included. What a deal!” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Everywhere you look there is something to do! Whether it’s the new, exciting and interactive DINOSAUR EXHIBITION, the beloved traditions of viewing the Butter Sculpture and Sand Sculpture, or observing a handful of the dozens of animal competitions hosted here every day, there is so much to look forward to. And, if you think you’re going to come more than three times during The Fair’s 13-day run, the Frequent Fairgoer provides a great option too.”

How to purchase tickets:

Online: The link to purchase tickets will go live at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27 , at NYSFair.NY.Gov.

The link to purchase tickets will go live at , at NYSFair.NY.Gov. Over the Phone: Starting Thursday, tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting Thursday, tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. At the Gate: During the 13 days that the Great New York State Fair will be held –starting Wednesday, August 23 – kiosks positioned at all gates will be used for electronic ticket purchases. To minimize waiting time for the kiosks, large signs featuring QR codes will signal to fairgoers to visit the Fair’s website to purchase tickets.

The New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Labor Day, September 4. The fair’s hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, except for Labor Day, when the fair closes at 9 p.m.

Tickets to the Wade Shows Midway are also on sale now online at this link.