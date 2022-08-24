SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially back for another year, and people wasted no time flocking to the fairgrounds for day one!

Gates opened at 9:00 Wednesday morning, welcoming fairgoers back for the 13-day celebration! For some people this is their first time going to the state fair, while others have been coming for years, making it an annual tradition! Dave Mercer of Marion has been going to the state fair since he was a little boy. But he hasn’t been back since 2015. However, this year he finally returned, mostly to see all the new changes and he just so happen to be the first person in line.

Mercer says he got to the state fair at 7 am on Wednesday.

“Yeah! Not realizing they didn’t open the gates until 9, so that’s changed from years ago,” says Mercer.

The second people in line at the New York State Fair were Darrell and Wanda Larkins of East Syracuse. The couple says they’ve also been coming to the state fair since they were kids and are thrilled to be back.

“Oh yeah! Wanda is excited every year, every year. Yup,” says the Larkins.

If you can’t make it to Opening Day on Wednesday, you still have plenty of time left to check out the Great New York State Fair. The last day is September 5th. Tickets cost $3.00! They can be purchased online, over the phone or at electronic kiosks at all the gates.