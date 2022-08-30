GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was January 24, 2020, when then 7-year-old Dava and NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first met at Wegmans on Taft Road in Salina.

It was a chance encounter. Mom and Dava were cashing out after a grocery run and Adrienne was there covering a new statewide plastic bag ban that was about to take effect.

Dava came right over and was intrigued by all of our television equipment, but Adrienne was more intrigued by Dava’s big bucket of cheese balls!

The two new friends bonded, chatted, and took a few selfies. Dava then asked Adrienne if she could take her on a ride at the upcoming New York State Fair.

The two went their separate ways but, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they never kept in touch.

Fast forward to Wednesday, August 24, the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, and another chance encounter! Adrienne got a tap on the shoulder and turned to see it was her long-lost friend Dava!

The two friends planned to not only go on a ride together but spend an entire day with each other at the Fair with Dava leading the way.

Dava and Adrienne hit the Dairy Products building for some chocolate milk, followed by a stop at the Pickle Factory stand for jumbo dill pickles, and of course, the Midway for lots of rides and games!

Watch our fun fair visit by clicking the video player above!