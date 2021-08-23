Firefighters honored at NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday marked day four of the New York State Fair, making it a special day. The fair celebrated Fire and Rescue Day, honoring all men and women of fire and emergency services agencies.

Both active or retired members of a fire department, or emergency services organization could get in for free on Monday. Members were asked to show their department or organization photo ID at the entrance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service was not held. However, fairgoers could still learn about fire safety prevention through the “House of Hazards” exhibit, located inside the Science and Industry Building.

“Our goal is always fire safety. We want to teach you about how to be safe in case of a fire, how to prevent the fires from happening,” says Tina Cali, Director of Fire Safety Education.

Cali says there have been several fires this summer and its crucial to know what steps to take, to keep you and your family safe.

The public can visit the House of Hazards from now until September 6th.