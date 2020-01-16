First 2020 Chevy Court show announced

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may only be January, but the first Chevy Court concert of the 2020 New York State Fair has been announced!

Grammy Award-winning pop musician Sheena Easton will take the stage on Wednesday, September 2 at 2 p.m. Easton has sold over 20 million records worldwide and is the first, and only, recording artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts.

“We’re pleased to bring Sheena Easton back to the Fair,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. “Her songs have stood the test of time and I know this will be a fun afternoon for her fans and music fans in general.”

The New York State Fair runs from August 26 through September 7, 2020.

