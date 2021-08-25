First female Senate Leader celebrates first female governor at State Fair Women’s Day

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS — When the State Senate Majority Leader visited the State Fair’s Cow Birthing Center, on Wednesday’s Women’s Day, it was only appropriate that the calf just born was a girl.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the leader recalled a conversation: “He said, ‘I think you’re the first Majority Leader that’s ever come to the Birthing Center.’ And I made a joke back, ‘I also said I’m the first Majority Leader that’s ever given birth.”

Andrea Stewart-Cousins is the first female Senate Majority Leader in New York history and, until Governor Kathy Hochul appoints a lieutenant, the second most powerful person in the state.

“The ‘three men in a room’ is quite famous,” said Stewart-Cousins. “That was always the governor, Assembly Speaker and Majority Leader. I was proud to break that up when I became Majority Leader in 2019. To now have a women governor sends an extraordinary message that we are indeed a state that values the voices of everyone, that values what women bring to the table.”

Governor Cuomo’s visits to the State Fair often overshadowed visits by state legislators.

Governor Hochul has promised running a government that includes more collaboration with the State Senate and State Assembly, and more inclusive of women.

In her first address to the state as governor, Kathy Hochul said, “It’s our time to unleash the power of New York’s women and to make sure any barriers to success are eradicated for once and for all.”

“I think this Women’s Day is remarkable, because right in here in New York, we are exemplifying the meaning: women can do anything given the opportunity,” said Stewart-Cousins. “I think we will see it in Governor Hochul’s tenure.”

