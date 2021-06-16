First on NewsChannel 9: Famed sausage vendor, Gianelli, won’t return to New York State Fair

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Gianelli Sausage, the legendary State Fair vendor which also serves Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, will not return to the New York State Fair in 2021, multiple sources involved in its operation tell NewsChannel 9.

The brand is so popular, its sausage sandwich has become a staple synonymous with the State Fair itself.

The sources confirm the decision affects both stands at Chevy Court, including partner Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and the Gianelli-only stand near the Midway.

The decision is not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic nor the uncertainty leading up to the 2021 Fair. Sources explain it’s been long considered for various reasons but the stress on the companies to staff an 18-day run is too much for the operation.

Additionally, the challenge of finding workers for the companies’ primary operations make it nearly impossible for the managers to divert staff to the Fairgrounds.

Gianelli is the primary operation of both stands. At the Chevy Court location, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que was also featured on the menu and provided some staff.

Workers of the stands were notified by a letter, according to some of those staff members.

In addition to thousands of fairgoers, Gianelli sausage was a favorite of State Fair VIPs and elected leaders who visited.

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton ordered from the stand during their Fair visit in 2000, when Clinton was running for Senate.

More recently, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul often sought out the stand on their visits.

Other stands may choose to sell Gianelli-brand sausage.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Gianelli management and a State Fair spokesperson, but hasn’t heard back.