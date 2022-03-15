SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another concert coming to the Chevy Park stage as part of the Chevrolet Music Series.
Foreigner will perform Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. The group is also offering an opportunity for any junior high, high school, or college chorus to perform before the show and receive a $500 donation. The winner will be selected at random from qualifying choruses. For more information and applications, you can visit nysfair.ny.gov/foreigner-chorus-contest/.
The show is free with admission, along with the other concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series. As of March 15, the other concerts that have been announced include:
- Jimmie Allen on August 24 at 6 p.m.
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T on August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Niko Moon on August 26 at 6 p.m.
- Dropkick Murphys on August 28 at 8 p.m.
- Boyz II Men on August 29 at 8 p.m.
- Nelly on August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Gin Blossoms on September 2 at 6 p.m.
- 24kGoldn on September 2 at 8 p.m.
- Night Ranger on September 5 at 4 p.m.
In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.