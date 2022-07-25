SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steven Page, former singer of the 90s rock band Barenaked Ladies and Manlius resident, will kick off the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair this summer.
Page will take the stage on the Fair’s opening day: Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m.
While Steven Page still plays music from the Barenaked Ladies, the singer-songwriter has been releasing his own music for the last decade as a solo artist and as a member of the Steven Page Trio. He’s also a proud Central New Yorker, and his sixth album will be called “Excelsior,” New York State’s motto.
“Bringing people together and offering opportunities to connect over common themes like music are two of the Fair’s greatest strengths,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Page’s local and regional connections — and familiarity as an artist — makes him the perfect artist to kick off the Chevrolet Music Series and 13 days filled with opportunities to come together at the Great New York State Fair.”
As with all concerts of the Chevrolet Music Series, Page’s concert is free with Fair admission. Concerts include:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park