SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steven Page, former singer of the 90s rock band Barenaked Ladies and Manlius resident, will kick off the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair this summer.

Page will take the stage on the Fair’s opening day: Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m.

While Steven Page still plays music from the Barenaked Ladies, the singer-songwriter has been releasing his own music for the last decade as a solo artist and as a member of the Steven Page Trio. He’s also a proud Central New Yorker, and his sixth album will be called “Excelsior,” New York State’s motto.

“Bringing people together and offering opportunities to connect over common themes like music are two of the Fair’s greatest strengths,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Page’s local and regional connections — and familiarity as an artist — makes him the perfect artist to kick off the Chevrolet Music Series and 13 days filled with opportunities to come together at the Great New York State Fair.”

As with all concerts of the Chevrolet Music Series, Page’s concert is free with Fair admission. Concerts include: