STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York Governor, visited the New York State Fair Tuesday.

Zeldin used the opportunity to invite and promote Republicans running in other races in Central New York and around the state, including Alison Esposito running for Lieutenant Governor, Michael Henry running for State Comptroller and candidate for Attorney General Paul Rodriguez.

The statewide candidates were joined by candidates running for State Assembly and State Senate.

Candidates for federal office also joined Zeldin, currently a congressman. Joseph Pinion, running against Senator Chuck Schumer, joined the group as did candidates for House of Representatives Brandon Williams (NY-22) and Claudia Tenney (NY-24).

The group met at Gate 2, then walked to Twin Trees Pizza and Basillo’s Sausage along Restaurant Row.