Got medals? Winners announced for 2021 Dairy Products Competition at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winners of the New York State 2021 Dairy Products Competition were announced Thursday at the New York State Fair. Categories ranged from “Best Fluid Milk” to “Best Low-fat Cottage Cheese”, along with several other product competitions.

In total, there were over 25 categories for dairy products, and over a dozen different dairy manufacturers from across the state were awarded their medals on the state fair’s Dairy Day Thursday.

Upstate Farms won gold for the “Best Fluid Milk, with Stewart’s Farms as the silver recipient, and Old Chatham Creamery of Tompkins County was named Grand Champion for it’s camembert cheese. There were 116 entries into the cheese categories alone.

Categories included fluid milk, various types of cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, dips, and cottage cheese. Cheese categories were evaluated by 11 expert judges.

Highlights from this year’s competition are as follows:

Upstate Farms won gold in the Flavored Milk category

Stoltzfus Family Dairy, from Oneida County, took home gold in the Small Processors Fluid Milk category as well as the Chocolate Milk category.

Upstate Niagara earned the most medals overall, with a total of 19. They received the gold in the Flavored Milk, Dip, Buttermilk, Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Sour Cream categories.

Great Lakes Cheese won gold for its Cheddar and Aged Cheddar, earning at a total of six medals.

HP Hood won gold for its Full Fat and Low-Fat Cottage Cheese and also earned the Award of Excellence for its Full Fat Cottage Cheese.

There are numerous dairy-themed attractions for fair-goers to enjoy this year as well, including a butter sculpture and 25-cent milk bar. The Dairy Cow Birthing Center allows people to witness live calf births, and the Milking Parlor in the Dairy Cattle Barn is offering live demonstrations, at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.