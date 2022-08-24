SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:

New greenhouse near the Exposition Center 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels, rainwater collection, and filtration system, and classroom area

New goat pavilion 2,500 sq. ft. powered by solar energy and replaces existing temporary space

New sheep barn and wool center replaces the 15,000 sq. ft. barn torn down two years ago, introduces a new wool center

New horse barn new 9,000 sq. ft. stables

New concession stand and improvements to Restaurant Row new 1,600 sq. ft. stand for Tully’s Good Times and new lighting and landscaping for Restaurant Row

Various infrastructure improvements new main entrance, paving of the largest parking lot, and a new entrance ramp from the highway



The announcement happened during the first day of the New York State Fair: Governor’s Day.

I couldn’t be happier to be celebrating the full return of our New York State Fair this year, and today, I am excited to begin nearly $35 million in improvements that will help make the Great New York State Fair even greater. The upgrades we are making today will showcase and promote New York’s one-of-a-kind agricultural industry, as we continue to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the country to the Fair each year. Governor Kathy Hochul

The new goat pavilion is expected to open in 2023. The new sheep barn, wool center, and horse stables are expected to be open by 2024. The remaining projects should be finished by 2025.